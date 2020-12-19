Dr. Paul Mehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Mehan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Mehan works at
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Meehan has taken such good care of my father for the last five years. After being diagnosed with kidney cancer, my father had a kidney removed. After some time, the cancer ended up spreading to his lung. Due to multiple physical issues and age, Dr. Meehan suggested immunotherapy. Dr. Meehan kept close watch on my father and I believe kept him with us for an extra five years of his life. Dr. Meehan treated my father as if he was a young patient that had many, many years left in his life, not an 80 + year old man that would probably die soon anyway. We appreciate the compassion, knowledge, and care Dr. Meghan showed to my father as well as our family. He is a phenomenal doctor that we are so very grateful for.
- Hematology
- English
- 1912115908
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology
