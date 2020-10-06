Overview

Dr. Paul Meggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meggs works at Paul D. Meggs, M.D., P.A. in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.