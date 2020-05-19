See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsboro, AL
Dr. Paul Megehee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Megehee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.

Dr. Megehee works at Scottsboro Obstrcs&Gynclgy Spc in Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scottsboro Office
    Scottsboro Office
408 Taylor St, Scottsboro, AL 35768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2020
    Such an amazing doctor, I trust him completely, he's done 3 of my surgeries and I can honestly say I was back to my old self within a week all 3 times , tubal , bladder tack , hysterectomy , pain free , his bedside manner is amazing, and he always explains exactly what he's doing in depth. I just love him !!
    Sarah Guerin — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Megehee, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275511784
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Marshall University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Megehee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megehee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Megehee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Megehee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Megehee works at Scottsboro Obstrcs&Gynclgy Spc in Scottsboro, AL. View the full address on Dr. Megehee’s profile.

    Dr. Megehee has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Megehee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Megehee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megehee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megehee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megehee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

