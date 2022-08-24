Overview

Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Mefferd works at The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C. in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.