Dr. Paul McNeill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul McNeill, MD is a Phlebologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Montgomery General Hospital.
Capitol Vein and Laser Centers6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 500, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 363-5168Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste E, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 363-5169Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Hagerstown1165 Imperial Dr Ste 202, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 363-5170Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Dr. McNeill has been treating my varicose veins for several years, and the improvement has been remarkable. Best of all, the procedures, even the surgical ones, have been relatively painless. He is also a lovely, personable human being, which makes coming to his offices a pleasure! Can't say enough good things about this excellent physician!
- Phlebology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
