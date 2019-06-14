Dr. Paul McNeely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McNeely, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul McNeely, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. McNeely works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeely?
Dr. McNeely and staff were very pleasant and organized. The office is extremely clean and I had less than a ten minute wait to see the doctor. I am very hopeful that the treatment plan that was recommended will offer me a much better quality of life. I would tell anyone that if they need to see a Gastroenterologist, that they visit with Dr. McNeely.
About Dr. Paul McNeely, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568576155
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McNeely using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McNeely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeely works at
Dr. McNeely has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.