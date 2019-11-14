Dr. Paul McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McManus, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul McManus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons, PC1457 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 292-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1300 Altmore Ave Ste 175, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-8882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by my ophthalmologist in Covington , Ga due to uncontrollable pressure in one eye. I had been treated for over 25 years with two trab. surgeries on that eye . My physician advised me that I was going to lose sight in that eye and wanted another opinion. At my consult , Dr. McManus explained how he felt he could accomplish a third surgery. He also in no uncertain terms explained the consequences if the surgery failed. I felt he was very confident. The surgery was a great success. I am now almost a year out with a pressure in that eye of 10. Needless to say, " HE IS THE BEST" Dean, Covington, Ga.
About Dr. Paul McManus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053312959
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McManus has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McManus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
