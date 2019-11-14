Overview

Dr. Paul McManus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. McManus works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.