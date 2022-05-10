Dr. McLendon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul McLendon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul McLendon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. McLendon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Hospital Inc. Dba12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 310, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-9988
-
2
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-6030
-
3
Williamsburg Surgery P.c.120 Kings Way Ste 2800, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 221-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLendon?
As always very professional and reassuring
About Dr. Paul McLendon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1669735668
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLendon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLendon works at
Dr. McLendon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLendon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McLendon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLendon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.