Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul McKinley, DO
Dr. Paul McKinley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. McKinley works at
Elevated Health18800 Delaware St Ste 800, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 916-5210
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
Dr. McKinley has been treating me for many years. He takes good care of his patients.
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578652418
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- Doctor's Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.