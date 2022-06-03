See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. McKee IV works at UofL Health - Rudd Heart And Lung Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond G Shea MD Psc
    201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-8222
  2. 2
    Uofl Physicians - Orthopedics - Terra Crossing Boulevard
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-8222
  3. 3
    Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr McKee carefully explains treatment options and what my insurance covers. He provides PT orders when I request based on his diagnosis. Explanations are very thorough and illustrative.
    DebLynn — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770609125
    Education & Certifications

    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
