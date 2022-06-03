Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. McKee IV works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond G Shea MD Psc201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-8222
-
2
Uofl Physicians - Orthopedics - Terra Crossing Boulevard2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 587-8222
-
3
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 587-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKee IV?
Dr McKee carefully explains treatment options and what my insurance covers. He provides PT orders when I request based on his diagnosis. Explanations are very thorough and illustrative.
About Dr. Paul McKee IV, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770609125
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKee IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKee IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKee IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKee IV works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.