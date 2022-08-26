See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Paul McCormick, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul McCormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. McCormick works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Claudication (NC) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Excellent I won't deny that his people can be as warm and fuzzy but he's brilliant and as far as his bedside manner is concerned well I guess I would rather have the BEST IN THE WORLD then worry about his demeanor. I had surgery 2019 and I need to see him again 2022 and I pray he has time and I can see him as fast as possible because honestly I would never want anyone else touching my spine but him
Janice Cumins formerly of NBC News — Aug 26, 2022
    Janice Cumins formerly of NBC News — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Paul McCormick, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCormick works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McCormick’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

