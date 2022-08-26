Dr. Paul McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McCormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. McCormick?
Excellent I won’t deny that his people can be as warm and fuzzy but he’s brilliant and as far as his bedside manner is concerned well I guess I would rather have the BEST IN THE WORLD then worry about his demeanor. I had surgery 2019 and I need to see him again 2022 and I pray he has time and I can see him as fast as possible because honestly I would never want anyone else touching my spine but him
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
