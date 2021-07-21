See All Plastic Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

Dr. McCluskey works at Florida Autism Center in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Autism Center
    137 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-3555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 21, 2021
Dr. Mcclusky is kind, professional, and talented. I had a breast augmentation a month ago and he has quickly addressed all of my concerns while working diligently to ensure that I was happy with my surgery. I would recommend him to anyone! A month post op and I’m loving my results and newfound confidence. Dr. Mcclusky is honest and does not overcharge his patients. I was originally hesitant because his services were well cheaper than other Atlanta surgeons but I have absolutely no regrets! Thank you Dr. Mcclusky!!!!
Brooke — Jul 21, 2021
Photo: Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD
About Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1881898344
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Internship
  • University Of Mississippi Med Center
Medical Education
  • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCluskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCluskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCluskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCluskey works at Florida Autism Center in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. McCluskey’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. McCluskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCluskey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCluskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCluskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

