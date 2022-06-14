Dr. Paul McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McBride, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul McBride, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. McBride works at
Locations
-
1
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McBride?
Dr McBride brings a chemical engineering background to Allergy and Immunology, which sounds strange at first. But has been so helpful in sorting through the various allergens, medications and treatments for a complex and complicated patient. I've worked with him for 17 years, with annual updates on the latest immunological approaches an medications/contaminates. A big surprise over other allergists is the oral-allergy approach for tree pollens. Many food items were ok 8 mo. a year but trigger allergic reactions when eating certain foods like apples in Summer. Dr McBride was patient and a real detective on searching out root causes or contraindications.
About Dr. Paul McBride, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609831882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride works at
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Immunization Administration and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.