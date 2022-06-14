Overview

Dr. Paul McBride, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.



Dr. McBride works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Immunization Administration and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.