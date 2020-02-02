Dr. Paul McAfee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McAfee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul McAfee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. McAfee works at
Locations
1
General Surgery Ambulatory Surgical Center A.s.c. L.l.c.3333 N Calvert St Ste 655, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-2175
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mcafee did my lower decompression spinal fusion,after half my life of pain and once the numbness started I got it done,did a great job no more pain,his staff is professional as well,always their to answer calls.
About Dr. Paul McAfee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033136866
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
