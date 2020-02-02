See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Paul McAfee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul McAfee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. McAfee works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    General Surgery Ambulatory Surgical Center A.s.c. L.l.c.
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 655, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2020
    Dr.Mcafee did my lower decompression spinal fusion,after half my life of pain and once the numbness started I got it done,did a great job no more pain,his staff is professional as well,always their to answer calls.
    Ricky Goodman — Feb 02, 2020
    Dr. Paul McAfee, MD
    About Dr. Paul McAfee, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English
    1033136866
    Education & Certifications

    University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul McAfee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAfee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAfee works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. McAfee’s profile.

    Dr. McAfee has seen patients for Myelopathy, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAfee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. McAfee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAfee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

