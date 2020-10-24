Overview

Dr. Paul Mazur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mazur works at Shasta Surgical Associates in Redding, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.