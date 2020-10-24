See All General Surgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Paul Mazur, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Mazur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mazur works at Shasta Surgical Associates in Redding, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Richard A Martinez MD
    1555 East St Ste 120, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 242-6122
  2
    Coastal Surgeons
    3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 724-5352
  3
    Shasta Regional Medical Group
    1355 East St Ste 200, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 242-5122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Artery Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Thyroid Nodule
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2020
    I had a mitral valve repair and a hole in my heart repaired. Dr Mazur is the absolute best Surgeon I believe that I could have had to help me through the most unsettling time in my life. And his office assistant Clara is very caring and helpful. I was very blessed to have Dr Mazur as my surgeon.
    Ray Burns — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Mazur, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366641375
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Southern CA
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Mazur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mazur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazur has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

