Dr. Paul Mazaris, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Mazaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Mazaris works at
Locations
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Incredibly helpful and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Paul Mazaris, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386841187
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital (GME)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
- Neurosurgery
