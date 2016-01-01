Overview

Dr. Paul Mazanec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Mazanec works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.