Dr. Mayor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Mayor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Mayor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Mayor works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayor?
Very thorough, answered all questions and calls as promised. An altogether kind person but most importantly a skilled surgeon. I felt I was in good hands as soon as I walked in his door.
About Dr. Paul Mayor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851685838
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayor works at
Dr. Mayor has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.