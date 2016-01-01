Dr. Paul Mauriello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauriello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mauriello, MD
Dr. Paul Mauriello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Locations
Drs. Mauriello and Orfan PA1125 DIAMOND DR, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 790-1482
The Practice of Pediatrics PC1942 SCOTLAND AVE, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions (717) 264-5323
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paul Mauriello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Mauriello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauriello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauriello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauriello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauriello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauriello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauriello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.