Dr. Mauk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Mauk, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Mauk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Mauk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 850, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauk?
Outstanding physician
About Dr. Paul Mauk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1568437531
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauk works at
Dr. Mauk has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.