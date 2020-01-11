Dr. Paul Masi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Masi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Masi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Eye Center Of Southern CT2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6365
Eye Ctr So CT Med Sgcl Grp PC415 Highland Ave Ste 1, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 272-5494
Eye Center Optical Shop249 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-2000
Doctor Paul masi did cataract surgery on both of my eyes he's an excellent doctor and I would highly recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Paul Masi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669444105
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Masi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masi has seen patients for Farsightedness, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masi.
