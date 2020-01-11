Overview

Dr. Paul Masi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Masi works at Eye Center Of Southern CT in Hamden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.