Dr. Paul Masci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Masci, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Masci, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Wooster Community Hospital.
Dr. Masci works at
Locations
-
1
Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center)721 E Milltown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (216) 340-8913
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masci?
Dr. Masci's specialties are Oncology and Blood Disorders. In addition, Dr. Masci has been able to discuss issues regarding other specialties. He has been most helpful.
About Dr. Paul Masci, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366408627
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Wooster Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masci works at
Dr. Masci has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.