Overview

Dr. Paul Martinelli, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Martinelli works at Texas Skin Surgery Center, P.A in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.