Dr. Paul Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Martin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Nmff - Sono Pediatrics1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He takes care of our 4 year old. Knowledgeable provider, always listens to your questions and clinic staff is nice and welcoming. Would recommend without hesitation.
About Dr. Paul Martin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center/Nu
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
