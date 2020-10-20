Dr. Paul Marsiglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsiglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Marsiglia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Marsiglia, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 716 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 593-6800
-
2
Hawthorn Surgery Center240 Center Dr, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-8100
-
3
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 593-6800Thursday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
4
Innovative Pain Specialists LLC2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 165, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 593-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Paul Marsiglia is excellent he works with you to solve your pain problems and he knows what he's doing. I have received 90% pain relief and I was able to get off pain medication. He is extremely knowledgeable and saved me from a critical mistake had I gone thru with a different procedure that was originally prescribed by a different physician.
About Dr. Paul Marsiglia, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073769147
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsiglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsiglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsiglia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsiglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsiglia.
