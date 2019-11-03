Dr. Markovitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Markovitz, MD
Dr. Paul Markovitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Interventional Psychiatry Association1913 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 845-8770
Dr. M is a brilliant doctor who will help you. Yes, he can be a bit odd, but he is great. If you were his patient in Fresno and got bad help with Wajda, go see Dr M in Santa Barbara, he will see you!
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
