Dr. Paul Margulies, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (26)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Margulies, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    444 Community Dr Ste 312, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-1366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 26, 2022
This office is very well organized -Dr. Margulies is always on time, sees you for your check up, and then you get blood drawn in the next room, no need to go anywhere else for the draw. Then he calls you personally as soon as he gets the blood results. I've been to around 5 other endocrinologists before and I always had to chase them over the phone to get my results, they would never have the courtesy to call me. He took the time to listen to my concerns in managing my Graves Disease. Only thing is he doesn't take insurance so visits are expensive for me but I've gotten much more here than when I was seeing endos at the big group offices like Northwell, Columbia, Nyu who took my insurance.
— Jun 26, 2022
About Dr. Paul Margulies, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407840168
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margulies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Margulies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Margulies has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Margulies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margulies.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margulies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margulies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.