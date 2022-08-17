Overview

Dr. Paul Margolis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Nmc Health, Rice County District Hospital, South Central Kansas Medical Center and Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Margolis works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Murdock - Cardiology in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.