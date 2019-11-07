See All Podiatrists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM

Podiatry
4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Marciano works at Academy Foot and Ankle in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX, Flowermound, TX, North Richland Hills, TX and Hurst, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academy Foot Ankle Specialists
    1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
  2. 2
    Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Keller
    4444 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
  3. 3
    Academy foot & ankle specialists at Flowermound
    5810 Long Prairie Rd Ste 400, Flowermound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
  4. 4
    Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists
    6501 Precinct Line Rd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Academy foot & ankle specialists at hurst
    809 W Harwood Rd Ste 202, Hurst, TX 76054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • WHS East Campus
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558321810
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingwood Medical Center Attn: Wilda Borrell
    Residency
    Internship
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marciano has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marciano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

