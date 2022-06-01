Dr. Paul Mansfield Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansfield Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mansfield Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Mansfield Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Dr Mansfield is an outstanding human being and an incredible surgeon who has saved my wife Suzanne life twice. We are now back in Houston for another surgery on her insidious PMP cancer after a 7 year success rate, but the disease is back. I and my Suzanne have complete faith in this wonderful man....he is in a class all by himself and reminds me of the dedication you see in astronauts! Thank You Dr Mansfield from the bottom of our hearts, you will always be our “Hero.”
