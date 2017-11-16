Dr. Paul Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mann, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr Mann was there when our son was born at 24wks-he was incredible. Saved our sons life a few times with just adjusting his vent, using alternate therapy to oxygen, he always saved the day. Even checked on our son during his honeymoon!!! We love this "MANN" and will never forget his words or the love he showed our son during the hardest time of our lives. Bless u Paul, you are an amazing Dr and always have a place in our hearts~ Jayce & Co. ;)
- Neonatal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
- Augusta University Medical Center
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
