Dr. Paul Manganelli, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Manganelli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Manganelli works at Duly Health and Care in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL, Lisle, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M & M Orthopaedics A Member of Du Page Medical Group
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 967-2225
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care - Pain Medicine
    2940 Rollingridge Rd Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 967-6000
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care
    120 Spalding Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  4. 4
    DuPage Medical Group
    430 Warrenville Rd Ste 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 967-2225
  5. 5
    DuPage Medical Group
    1801 S Highland Ave Ste 220, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 967-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Paul Manganelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841247236
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Manganelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manganelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manganelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manganelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manganelli has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manganelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Manganelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manganelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manganelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manganelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

