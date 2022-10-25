Overview

Dr. Paul Manganelli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Manganelli works at Duly Health and Care in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL, Lisle, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.