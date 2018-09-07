Dr. Paul Mancuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mancuso, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Mancuso, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Center for Colon & Rectal Surgery2501 N Orange Ave Ste 240, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2615
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was on 3rd stage colon cancer, I will never forget his words “I am going to fix you” and he did it. He place my chemo port, he remove the the tumor and he did the colostomy reversal. Thanks Mancuso.
About Dr. Paul Mancuso, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Program
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
