Dr. Mallamo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Utica, MI.
Dr. Mallamo works at
Locations
-
1
Regency Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center7700 McClellan St, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (248) 356-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallamo?
Dr Mallamo visits my facility to provide services for our elderly Residents in the nursing home and he is always patient, kind and courteous to all staff and Residents. His service/care is great and he is a very nice person. I would recommend him and his services to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1548385156
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallamo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallamo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.