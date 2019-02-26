Overview

Dr. Paul Makela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their residency with Hutzel Hosp



Dr. Makela works at Westside Obstetrics, Gynecology & Urogynecology in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.