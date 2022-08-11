Dr. Paul Maizan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maizan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Maizan, DMD
Dr. Paul Maizan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin, TN.
Franklin Dental Care3016 Columbia Ave # 100, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 701-4763
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Maizan is one in a million. He treats his patients and staff like family.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Maizan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maizan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Maizan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maizan.
