Overview

Dr. Paul Maitino, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Maitino works at Edmond Orthopedic Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.