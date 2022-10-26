Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Hand Surgery7972 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 360-4263
-
2
OrthoArizona - Peoria6760 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E110, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 846-7614Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahoney?
It was pleasant and Dr was pretty much on schedule and too instant measures on dealing with my issue
About Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1518906544
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert, Kutz, and Assoc
- Akron General Medical Center
- Lousiana State U
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Southern Methodist University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.