Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD
Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 515-6296
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Magtibay is an excellent Doctor. When I first contacted him he scheduled same day appointment for an evaluation and 13 days later I had a total abdominal hysterectomy. The recovery took 8 weeks and I feel amazing now. Look no further. Dr M, Thank you for saving my life!
About Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760467252
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Dr. Magtibay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magtibay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magtibay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magtibay has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magtibay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Magtibay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magtibay.
