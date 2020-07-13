Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Magarelli works at
Locations
-
1
CNY Fertility265 S Parkside Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (877) 475-2229
-
2
Acacio Fertility Center27882 Forbes Rd Ste 200, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (708) 323-2697Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
HQA Fertility Centers ABQ6100 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 670, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (877) 475-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magarelli?
Dr. Magarelli has answered all questions from the beginning with quick responses and appointments when needed. I really appreciate that he considers and gives tips to take care of the entire body.
About Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1932114402
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Duke University
- Duke Univ Hosp
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magarelli works at
Dr. Magarelli speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Magarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.