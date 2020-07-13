See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (229)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Magarelli works at Reproductive Medicine and Fertility Center of Southern County in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Laguna Niguel, CA and Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CNY Fertility
    265 S Parkside Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 475-2229
  2. 2
    Acacio Fertility Center
    27882 Forbes Rd Ste 200, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 323-2697
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    HQA Fertility Centers ABQ
    6100 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 670, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 475-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 229 ratings
    Patient Ratings (229)
    5 Star
    (176)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Dr. Magarelli has answered all questions from the beginning with quick responses and appointments when needed. I really appreciate that he considers and gives tips to take care of the entire body.
    S. F. — Jul 13, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932114402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke Univ Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Magarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    229 patients have reviewed Dr. Magarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

