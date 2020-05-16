Dr. Paul Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lyon, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lyon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
1
Duly Health and Care16519 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 469-9200
2
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I met the Doctor for the first time, I knew that i had come to the right person. He put me at ease and answered all my questions. The surgery went off well. When i had doubts, he called me back. I am glad that I found the right doctor.
About Dr. Paul Lyon, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194773465
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon works at
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lyon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.