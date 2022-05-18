Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lynch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
Chance Moore, DC9787 N 91st St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 563-6400
Nevada Pain7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 830-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Cave Creek for shot. Clean, friendly, quick service! Staff was professional and efficient! I was in and out of there quickly. Dr made me feel confident in his ability
About Dr. Paul Lynch, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013061076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynch speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
