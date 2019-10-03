Overview

Dr. Paul Lux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Lux works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.