Dr. Paul Lux, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Lux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Lux works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Center of St Louis
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017
    Washington University Physicians
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 03, 2019
    Oct 15 2019 will be a year Dr Lux replaced both my knees at the same time. People said I was crazy for doing the bi lateral. Went back to work in 10 weeks. We drove 240 miles from north central Arkansas. Well worth it l left hospital with less pain than when I entered. Wonderful Dr and staff
    Greg — Oct 03, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Lux, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326041997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Lux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lux accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lux has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

