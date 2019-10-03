Dr. Paul Lux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lux, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Washington University Physicians969 N Mason Rd Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8104
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Oct 15 2019 will be a year Dr Lux replaced both my knees at the same time. People said I was crazy for doing the bi lateral. Went back to work in 10 weeks. We drove 240 miles from north central Arkansas. Well worth it l left hospital with less pain than when I entered. Wonderful Dr and staff
About Dr. Paul Lux, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lux accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lux has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lux.
