Dr. Paul Luther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Luther, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Luther works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-7760MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Behavioral Health Care Inc.1663 Dominican Way Ste 214, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 713-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Luther for 10 years. He is extremely knowledgeable about psychiatry, psychology. He is very well-trained, very attentive, patient, kind, and he spends a lot of time talking to me during my doctor's visit. He continuously gets educational workshop trainings to get updated information about new services, technology, different types of medication. He not only prescribes medication, but makes sure I have my blood test checked regularly.
About Dr. Paul Luther, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1437184660
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center / UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, Psychiatry and Neurology
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Luther has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luther works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.