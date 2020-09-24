Dr. Paul Lunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lunis, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lunis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Sch Med State U.
Locations
Northwest Surgery Associates2411 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 466-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lunis?
He was my doctor when I was little and I pray one day when I have my babies he will still be alive and well to be their doctor. So sweet and pure I lovessss me some Dr. Lunis
About Dr. Paul Lunis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760509111
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Sch Med State U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunis speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunis.
