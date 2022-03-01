Dr. Paul Lui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lui, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Kidney Institute Plc1645 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-6265
Tmche Laboratory2121 N Beverly Ave Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-6265
Akdhc LLC2115 W 16th St, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (520) 327-6265
Renal Care Group Arizona LLC1250 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (928) 428-1400
Urological Associates of So Arizona Pllc2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 327-6265
Hospital Affiliations
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. LUI is saving my life. I TRUST HIM OVER MAYO any day! Period! Brilliant physician!
About Dr. Paul Lui, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lui has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lui speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.