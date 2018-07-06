Dr. Paul Luce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Luce, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Luce, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Locations
-
1
Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre245 Cherry St SE Ste 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Luce, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750330650
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
