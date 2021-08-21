Overview

Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Lucas works at Northwest Gastroenterologists in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.