Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Locations
1
Amanda Bozich Dpm800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 207, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 228-6543
2
Miller Foot Center500 W Central Rd Ste 110, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 577-8202
3
Lawndale Family Health Center1108 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (773) 722-2712
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He solved my problem within 5 weeks with a simple set of x rays.Had surgery said wouldn’t have any more problems.He answered my questions and generally concerned at. helping his patients.
About Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
