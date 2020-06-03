See All General Surgeons in Alton, IL
Dr. Paul Loethen, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (16)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Loethen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Dr. Loethen works at Saint Anthony's Physician Group in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Saint Anthony's Physician Group General Surgery
    Saint Anthony's Physician Group General Surgery
2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 305, Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-9024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2020
    Used him for a hernia surgery and wife used to remove a growth. Believe him to be one of the best surgeons in the country. Explained entire procedure and options available. Excellent touch and barely any evidence of where surgery was done.
    W. Badger — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Loethen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053595538
    Education & Certifications

    • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loethen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loethen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loethen works at Saint Anthony's Physician Group in Alton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Loethen’s profile.

    Dr. Loethen has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loethen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Loethen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loethen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loethen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loethen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

