Overview

Dr. Paul Loeffler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Loeffler works at Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A. in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.